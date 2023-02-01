Summer Walker Is All ‘About Her Business’ In A Blue Power Suit

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Summer Walker is still reminding fans why she’s that girl! After recently giving birth to twins earlier this year, the “Over It” crooner is back to business and of course, she’s doing it in style.

The songstress was spotted on Instagram earlier this week showing off her post baby body and post pregnancy glow when she donned a blue two piece power suit that was everything and looked perfect on her. She paired the blue suit jacket and matching slacks with minimal jewelry, only rocking a long, black rope necklace around her neck. The beauty accessorized the look with black heels and wore her hair long with wavy curls and a side part to frame both sides of her gorgeous face.

The R&B crooner was pictured in a stunning Instagram photo set as she posed on a brown sofa with a blue backdrop, and showed off her best assets in some of the photos including her toned abs and backside. She shared the fashionable photo set on Instagram for her 4.8 million IG followers where she served face and body for the fashionable post.

“about my business this year ,” she captioned the fashionable post. Check it out below.

Summer’s Instagram followers flooded her post and left enough comments underneath the photo set which proved that the look spoke for itself. “ Let’s Goooooo!” one of the starlet’s fans commented on the look while another wrote “So pretty ” underneath the fashionable video and another commented with, “OKAYYYY BODYYYY 3 babies where???” complimenting the beauty’s obvious pregnancy glow.

What do you think about Summer’s style? Did she nail it?

