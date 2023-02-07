According to NBC4i, A Columbus police officer who shot a man seen running away after a traffic stop Sunday was involved in a similar shooting just months earlier.
The details came out Monday as Columbus police released body camera footage of the incident.
About 3 p.m. Sunday, officers stopped a car on the South Side near the intersection of Stanley and Wilson avenues. A man inside, 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, got out shortly after being approached and began running away. Officer Joshua Ohlinger gave chase, first pulling his Taser before dropping it and unholstering his gun.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus police officer involved in second shooting in five months was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com