According to NBC4i, The Bexley City Schools Board of Education has accepted the resignation of a middle school teacher after a racist image appears during the school’s morning announcements earlier this month.
Former teacher Christopher Melville, who was in charge of supervising the announcements, was placed on administrative leave last week.
It was the latest in a series of racist incidents Bexley students said they’ve experienced.
Melville submitted his resignation last Friday after Bexley Middle School students walked out in protest.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- New Study Finds Black Women’s Hair 2.5 Times More Likely To Be Seen As Unprofessional
- Howard University Swim And Dive Team Make Black History On ‘Sports Illustrated Daily Cover’
- Bexley board accepts teacher’s resignation, vows change
- I Think I F’d Up: Young Jeezy, Kanye West & The Story Behind ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’
- Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
- Bigot Bot Ann Coulter Tells GOP Presidential Candidate Nikky Haley To ‘Go Back To Your Own Country’
- Watch Trailer: Ne-Yo’s Controlling His Narrative In Upcoming Documentary ‘Ne-Yo: In My Own Words’
- Power has a special invitation for you…
- Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
- Dove X LinkedIn Partner To Empower Natural Hair In The Workplace With The #BlackHairIsProfessional Campaign
Bexley board accepts teacher’s resignation, vows change was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com