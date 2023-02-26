Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Uh oh, was shade just thrown?! As we gear up for the highly anticipated Verzuz between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy comments have been made. ATL hitmaker answers the question on if he believes his catalog is better than Diddy’s, “I mean I think that’s preference on how everybody else feel…my catalog is my catalog I will say that.”

The Grammy Award-winning producer got into detail on the difference between his work and Diddy’s, “I wrote most of the sh”t in my catalog”. Following that were chuckles throughout the room.

We love to see some friendly competition!

RELATED: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

RELATED: Jermaine Dupri Down To Go Head To Head Against Diddy In Verzuz Battle

RELATED: [VIDEO] Diddy Almost Fights ‘Power’ Star While Celebrating Halloween

HOMEPAGE

Shots Fired: Jermaine Dupri on Diddy, “I Wrote Most of The Sh*t in My Catalog” was originally published on majicatl.com