Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards

We’re still on a high from the glitz and glamour of last night’s NAACP Awards. The who’s who of Black Hollywood gathered to celebrate the best of the best in music, film, and entertainment. We had lots of great fashion moments, but one of our favorites of the night was Method Man.

Celebrity men’s groomer and makeup artist Tara Lauren prepped three-time NAACP Image Award Winner, actor, producer, and legendary rapper Method Man for the red carpet by exclusively using award-winning men’s grooming brand Bevel.

Focusing mostly on skincare and skin maintenance, Lauren shares her step-by-step breakdown on how to achieve Method Man’s look.

Get the look

“To get the look, on Cliff “Method Man” Smith’s freshly cleaned skin I applied the Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads. Apply these gently to skin, avoiding areas freshly shaven. The toning pads contains Glycolic Acid and Witch Hazel, which not only provide great exfoliation but also aid in balancing oil production and minimizing the appearance of blemishes. The Bevel 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads also include Aloe Vera, leaving the skin fresh, clean and the perfect base for a red carpet.

I followed up with the Bevel Moisturizing Face Gel. The consistency of the gel is lightweight, includes Vitamins A and C, and reduces and protects you from current and future skin damage. I love how it leaves the skin smooth and moisturized, while combating dryness, and giving the appearance of supple skin with a healthy glow.

The Bevel Body Lotion is a must. It’s best to apply the lotion on clean damp skin after a shower, to lock in the 24-hr moisture, which is provided by the trio of Shea butter, Argon Oil and Vitamin E. To make sure my clients are truly shining on the red carpet, I normally apply this lotion as a final touch to ensure every handshake feels smooth, and every picture captured showcases soft skin. I particularly love the scent of the Supreme Oak, it is subtle enough to pair well with any cologne you decide to add to complete the look,” she explained.

Celebrity Groomer & MUA Tara Lauren Shares The Details On Method Man’s Skincare Routine For The NAACP Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com