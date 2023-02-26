Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

When it comes to fashion, Savannah James just doesn’t miss!

Recently, the gorgeous wife and mother of three stepped out in Milan donning a Dolce and Gabbana fit that was everything. For her trendy ensemble, the beaut wore a curve hugging, all black lace look from the fashion house for the brand’s fashion show in Italy. She paired the look with black lace up boots and carried a matching black handbag that was tiny and square-shaped. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs straight down and parted over to the side to frame the sides of her face while accessorizing the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing a necklace and a few rings to set the outfit off.

Taking to Instagram, Savannah’s stylist, iCON Billingsley shared a stunning photo dump of the beauty as she showed off her effortless slay for the fashion show over the weekend. In the photos, Mrs. James gave off major muse vibes for the stylist’s 80 thousand Instagram followers and left us all with major fashion envy.

“CHECKMATE

@mrs_savannahrj wearing full ss23 @dolcegabbana for their fw23 presentation. set the bar then break it. (SWIPE) for the campaign. mua: @patmcgrathreal | hair: @iamhairbyhe #iCONtips #savannahjames #milanfashionweek #style #fashion #explorepage #explore : @svenja.ava” the caption read.

Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana was originally published on hellobeautiful.com