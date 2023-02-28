Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!
The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots by the water at night, by the pool by day and of course, included a few car selfies to show off her style from all angles.
It’s official Yung Miami has done it again when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!
What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?
DON’T MISS…
Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion
Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket
Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram
Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
SZA Kicks off Her S.O.S. Tour in Columbus, Some Fans Think She's Pregnant
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
‘Law & Order’ Star Richard Belzer Passes Away at 78
-
Traffic Alert: Parts of These Downtown Highways to Close This Weekend
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Rumor Has It Jay-Z Gave Foxy Brown A STD And Took Her Virginity AT 15!