Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look

Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style in the sexy two piece brown look that was sure to show off her toned abs and curvy frame. The two piece look featured a brown crop top and matching brown maxi skirt which had slight ruffles at the seams, both from Christopher Esber. She paired the beachy look with brown sandals and wore brown earrings to further add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long, slicked back braid that showed off her stunning face which adorned natural looking makeup to enhance her natural beauty while serving face and body for her fashionable slay.