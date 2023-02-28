Angela Simmons Gives Us Street Style Goals In An All Black Look

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all black look that was everything!

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer modeled the trendy, street style look to perfection, showing off her killer curves through the ensemble’s silhouette. She paired the black mini dress with black patent leather thigh high boots, an oversized bomber jacket, and blinged out, dangly earrings hanging from her ears. As for her hair, she wore her locs in two French braid style pigtails and served face and body as she modeled the look while hanging out in the streets of New York City.

The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.

Check out the fashionable post below.

We’re loving this look on the natural beauty and of course, we weren’t the ones as many of her fans and followers loved the look as well and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “OMG @angelasimmons YOU LOOK ” wrote one fan while another commented, “Come through with the Gotti song for a caption!! ” while another commented, “You got a new swag about you sissss” and it’s true, our good sis is glowing! What do you think about Angela’s look? RELATED STORIES: Angela Simmons Promotes Her Skin Care Line Through A Series Of Gorgeous Fresh Faced Selfies 5 Times Angela Simmons Gave Us Natural Body-Ody On The ‘Gram

