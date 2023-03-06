Now Casting: Married At First Sight Season 18 in Chicago [APPLY HERE]

The Hit Show “Married At First Sight” announced their next location will be Chicago! If you or someone you know would like to apply please click the link below…
APPLY HERE For Married At First Sight Chicago
They have wrapped casting for season 17 in Denver, Colorado and episodes will begin after the current season concludes.
Season 16 of Married at First Sight in Nashville, TN is now airing! Don’t miss new episodes Wednesday nights on Lifetime.
Married At First aka MAFS has become one of the wildest relationship series on television. Since the show’s first season in the United States in 2014, there have been many success stories along with many heartbreaks. The show has helped singles find love in many cities across the country including; New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Boston, Philly, Charlotte, Dallas, New Orleans, D.C., Houston, Boston, San Diego, Memphis and now Denver, Colorado.
This modern twist on arranged marriages franchise originated in Denmark and quickly caught fire in the U.S. as well as many other counties around the world. The show is now airing in Australia, England, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Germany, Finland, France, Poland, Portugal, New Zealand, Israel, South Africa, Slovakia, Sweden, The Netherlands, Serbia, Croatia, Brazil, Spain, Sweden, and Hungary.
I’m sure we all remember when MAFS took a visit to D.C. (cast pictured above), with the volcanic relationship between Taylor & Brandon, liar liar pants on fire Michael and I’ll find any excuse to leave but still act like the nice guy, Zach. But look, those antics couldn’t even top this past season’s shenanigans. Atlanta was definitely out of control with couples like Chris and Paige as well as Jacob and Haley. If you didn’t watch season 12, you can get a recap on bossip here. Despite the constant drama in those relationships, 3 marriages survived the Atlanta season; Briana & Vincent, Clara & Ryan as well as Virginia & Erik. To keep up with all of the successful couples from all 12 seasons of MAFS as their lives and families grow, you can watch Married At First Sight Couples Cam on Lifetime.
