It’s been reported that 11 current and former police officers in East Cleveland have been indicted on charges ranging from public corruption to violating civil rights.
In a statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley yesterday: ““There has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department. We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer, so this department can rebuild and grow to put itself in a position to hire officers who will enforce the law as well as follow the law. This is a sad day for all of law enforcement.”
The problems within the East Cleveland PD have long been whispered about, and lately those whispers are seemingly growing a lot louder.
Keep scrolling to see the names of the officers involved.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From WKYC:
O’Malley estimated that there are now only 20 active officers in the East Cleveland Police Department.
With Wednesday’s announcement, 16 current or former East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges over the last seven months.
“All of these officers, when appointed to these positions, took an oath to serve and protect the public. These actions you are about to see are a complete violation of their oaths,” said O’Malley.
To finish this report from WKYC, [click here].
Here are the names of the officers in East Cleveland who have been charged:
- Officer Laurice Mans
- Officer Brian Stoll
- Daniel Toomer
- Officer Ian McInnes
- Officer Kyle Wood
- Sergeant John Hartman
- Tre Dehart Robinson
- Officer Nicholas Foti
- Officer Tristan Homan
- Officer Tyler Mundson
- Officer Brian Parks
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Latest:
- Big, Wild ‘Cocaine Cat’ Found in Ohio… For Real
- 11 Ohio Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges
- Idris Elba On Being Loved By A Black Woman: ‘It’s A Blessing’
- Janelle Monae Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony Magazine’
- SZA Flaunted Her Banging Body In A Jean Paul Gaultier Venus Nude Dress
- Did Shawn Kemp Stand His Ground? Alleged Drive-By Shooting Spotlights Washington’s Self-Defense Laws
- ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brittish Williams Faces Additional Insurance Fraud [WATCH]
- Ashanti Models For Marc Jacob’s Latest Campaign
- Yung Miami Is Everything In Her Latest Ensemble
- Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Valentino
11 Ohio Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic
-
Columbus Interstate ramp on East Side to close for 90 days
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
‘Good Guy With A Gun’: Indiana Mall Shooting Sparks Racially Selective Narrative