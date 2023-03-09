11 Ohio Officers Indicted on Corruption Charges

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s been reported that 11 current and former police officers in East Cleveland have been indicted on charges ranging from public corruption to violating civil rights.

In a statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley yesterday: ““There has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department. We are doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer, so this department can rebuild and grow to put itself in a position to hire officers who will enforce the law as well as follow the law. This is a sad day for all of law enforcement.”

The problems within the East Cleveland PD have long been whispered about, and lately those whispers are seemingly growing a lot louder.

Keep scrolling to see the names of the officers involved.

From WKYC:

O’Malley estimated that there are now only 20 active officers in the East Cleveland Police Department.

With Wednesday’s announcement, 16 current or former East Cleveland police officers have been indicted on criminal charges over the last seven months.

