Columbus police officers arrested on OVI charges

According to NBC4i, The Columbus Division of Police relieved three officers of duty after they were each arrested within four days of one another in unrelated OVI incidents.

Officer Robbie Whitlow, Sgt. Melvin Romans and Officer Tylor Nixon are all without their gun and badges as of Tuesday evening, on either restricted duty or leave, a Columbus police spokesperson said.

Gahanna police arrested Nixon, 26, on Friday morning around 3:10 a.m., and he has since pleaded not guilty to three OVI charges in Franklin County Municipal Court. At the time of the arrest, Nixon’s blood alcohol level was measured at .168 via a breathalyzer test — more than double the state legal limit of .08, according to court records.

