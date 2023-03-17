Power 107.5/106.3 Welcomes Leah Henry to Middays

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Urban One Columbus, a subsidiary of Urban One Inc., is proud to announce the hiring of Leah Henry as the new Midday personality for POWER 107.5FM/106.3FM– WCKX/WHTD, effective March 20, 2023.

“While the search was tough, we are very fortunate to have found someone who exhibits passion and drive for the business which equally matches her top-notch experience and expertise,” said Chris Harris, Program Director of POWER 107.5/106.3 Columbus and 101.1 THE WIZ Cincinnati. “In addition, her extensive background in television, news, digital platforms, and radio makes her the perfect choice to bring Middays in Columbus to the next level.”

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Leah is a native of Austin, Texas, and a graduate of Howard University. She began her radio career in Washington, DC at 96.3 FM WHUR as an intern and correspondent for HU’s News Service. She eventually joined Radio One, DC in 2017 where she served as a part-time personality at 93.9FM WKYS, Executive Producer for the Quicksilva Show, and a digital content creator.

She’s also worked as a producer for WJLA-TV in DC of Good Morning Live and Let’s Talk DC. Leah served as a contributor for Symone Sanders on MSNBC, FOX 5 DC, and FOX Soul. Her brand “Leah’s Lemonade,” a digital entertainment report featuring interviews from Mathew Knowles, Kirk Franklin, Wendy Williams, and more has been featured on TMZ, Yahoo, Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac, and E News.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to join such a talented team in the radio industry.” said Henry. “I am excited to learn, grow, and pack up the Lemonade stand and bring it to Columbus! I am humbled by this new chapter in my career and look forward to making an impact in this new role.”

Catch Leah Monday through Friday from 10AM – 3PM on Power 107.5/106.3FM.

ABOUT:

Urban One, Inc. (urban1.com), together with its subsidiaries, is the largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the United States. The Company owns TV One, LLC (tvone.tv), a television network serving more than 46 million households and CLEO TV, its sister network with a an almost 41 million household reach. As of June 30, 2022, we owned and/or operated 66 independently formatted, revenue producing broadcast stations (including 55 FM or AM stations, 9 HD stations, and the 2 low power television stations we operate) branded under the tradename “Radio One” in 13 urban markets in the United States. Through its controlling interest in Reach Media, Inc. (blackamericaweb.com), the Company also operates syndicated programming including the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, the Russ Parr Morning Show, and the DL Hughley Show. In addition to its radio and television broadcast assets, Urban One owns iOne Digital (ionedigital.com), our wholly owned digital platform serving the African American community through social content, news, information, and entertainment websites, including its Cassius, Bossip, HipHopWired and MadameNoire digital platforms and brands. We also have invested in a minority ownership interest in MGM National Harbor, a gaming resort located in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Through our national multi-media operations, we provide advertisers with a unique and powerful delivery mechanism to the African American and urban audiences.