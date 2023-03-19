feature story

Finesse 3 Times? Rapper Finesse2Tymes Is In A Relationship With 3 Women At Once

Published on March 19, 2023
Power 107.5
Finesse2Tymes recently revealed that he is actively dating three women, all at the same time.

Finesse2tymes

Source: Finesse2tymes / Finesse2tymes

During a recent interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast, rapper Finesse2Tymes made a shocking revelation. During the discussion the Memphis artist discussed his time in prison, his rise to stardom in music and revealed his relationship status. Finesse told the panel that he is currently in a polygamous relationship–with three women, all at once.

Around the 2:54 mark in the video below, the rapper stated “I got a situation, “You know, I’m in a polygamy, like, I gotta have more than one woman.” He then went on to expound upon the dynamics in his 4-person relationship. Check out the full conversation below.

