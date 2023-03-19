Halle Bailey was spotted on the scene this weekend serving a LEWK when she posed in an orange silk dress that was everything! The beauty shared her look on Instagram and stunned her millions of followers in the process.
Taking to the social platform, the songstress shared a few photos of herself donning a super cute, orange slip dress from Nili Lotan that looked absolutely stunning on the beauty. The satin dress was paired with matching orange sandals and fit the Chloe x Halle singer like a glove. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her signature locs in tight coils and was all smiles as she showed off the look to perfection.
The starlet shared her gorgeous look in a photo dump on her IG page which included a picture of her alongside her big sister and group mate, Chloe.
Check out the post below.
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving this look on the R&B crooner and actress as many of Halle’s 3.6 million IG followers took to her comment section to spread the love underneath the fashionable pic. “Ain’t never seen Halle miss ,” one fan commented while another wrote, “Glorious! ,” while another commented on the pink look, writing, “SHOWSTOPPING” and we have to agree, Halle’s face card never declines!
DON’T MISS…
Halle Bailey Served Full Face In An All-Brown LaQuan Smith Look
Halle Bailey Shows Off Bikini Bod In Latest Pic: ‘Suns Out, Buns Out’
Halle Bailey Gives Us Glam In House Of CB Ensemble
Halle Bailey Shines In A Crystal Two-Piece Ensemble At Miu Miu Fashion Show
Halle Bailey Is A Goddess In A Nili Lotan Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
-
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
-
Autopsy Report Suggests Rasheem Carter Was Lynched, But Mississippi Cops Say No ‘Foul Play’
-
Keith Sweat and Ginuwine concert added to Ohio State Fair line-up
-
Blac Chyna Spotted Out After Dissolving Facial Fillers
-
Listen to The Amanda Seals Show to Win Tickets to the Future & Friends One Big Party Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene On SWARM
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″