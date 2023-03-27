New Poster Alert: Fans Are Calling ‘A Thousand And One’ “Storytelling Excellence”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Some fans had a sneak preview of Sundance Film Festival’s Grand Jury Prize winning film A Thousand And One, starring Teyana Taylor. The Focus Features film brought to you by writer and director A.V. Rockwell debuts in theaters this Friday. Though fans have to wait a few days to watch, there’s a new poster for the film to hold you over. Check it out inside.

Focus Features will release A Thousand and One exclusively in theaters nationwide this Friday, March 31st. Writer and director Rockwell has crafted a beautiful story that resonates with fans, who caught it before anyone else. Fans are calling it, “beautiful, creative and layered.”

Other fans have shared that the film is, “storytelling excellence.” Most of the film’s supporters urge you to go see it as soon as possible.

A Thousand And One follows unapologetic and free-spirited Inez (Taylor), who kidnaps her six-year-old son Terry from the foster care system. Holding onto their secret and each other, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City.

The film stars Taylor, Will Catlett, Josiah Cross, Aven Courtney, and Aaron Kingsley Adetola. It has already secured the Grand Jury Prize at The Sundance Film Festival, and the way fans are talking, it won’t be the last award they land. The movie’s producers are Lena Waithe, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Rishi Rajani, Brad Weston and executive producers Oren Moverman, Jamin OBrien

Check out the new movie poster for A Thousand And One below:

