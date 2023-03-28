Bill Bellamy Talks Defends Chris Rock Stand Up, New Book, Social Media Comedians+More!

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Def Comedy Jam alum and “How to be a player” star Bill Bellamy stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry ahead of his new book “Top Billing.” Bill gave his thoughts on the Chris Rock’s stand up special on Netflix. The comedian also talked about why IG comedians may struggle in the stand up arena. To see me. teach Bill some new vocabulary, grab your glasses and sip on this interview.