Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, One person is in critical condition after a shooting near a community center in Columbus Wednesday evening.

Columbus police said the shooting happened near the Linden Community Center on the 1300 block of Briarwood Avenue at approximately 5:53 p.m.

According to police, the shooting happened across the street from the community center after a fight broke out. The victim then ran across the street and collapsed in the grass in front of the park.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

One person critical after shooting near Columbus community center was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com