Power Exclusive: Leah Sits Down With Gospel Legend Jonathan McReynolds

Gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on his latest album “My Truth.” The ‘Make Room’ singer discussed how his stance on the culturally relevant phrase and how he used the term to experience his walk with God. Jonathan also spilled on why he decided to praise Instagram model and socialite Blac Chyna for her new walk with God.

Jonathan also talked millennials leaving the church and his thoughts about it as a millennials. Would Jonathan McReynolds do secular music? You have to watch the full interview to get the Lemonade!