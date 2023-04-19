According to NBC4i, a semi-trailer containing 40,000 pounds of Pennzoil Motor Oil crashed and overturned on Interstate 70 East late Tuesday night, forcing the closure of the interstate for over six hours.
According to Columbus police at 11:22 p.m. a semi hit a bridge support beam at the Courtright Road overpass on I-70 East between the South Hamilton Road and James Road exits. Boxes containing a total of 40,000 pounds of Pennzoil Motor Oil spilled into the roadway and across the median of the highway.
Some of the boxes and the containers within the boxes ruptured causing oil to spill onto the highway and crews took over six hours to clean up the wreckage.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Semi crashed spilling 40K pounds of oil on I-70 East was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
