Columbus 18 Year Old Charged With Killing Two Teens

According to NBC4i, two people are dead and a man is arrested after a shooting tied to an alleged drug deal on the east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 2000 block of East 10th Avenue in the East Columbus section of the city at approximately 8:50 p.m. There, police found 19-year-old Antoine Moss Jr., and 16-year-old Jeremy Heglar suffering from gunshot wounds.

Moss was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:58 p.m., and Heglar was taken to Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

CPD arrested 18-year-old Cayon Drake and charged him with two counts of murder.

