According to NBC4i, a plane departing John Glenn International Airport Sunday morning caught fire and had to complete an emergency landing.
According to a release from the airport, a plane had a reported engine fire while in the air at around 8 a.m. Emergency crews were sent to the airport around that time as the plane landed back at John Glenn safely.
NBC4 spoke with a passenger on the plane who said it was an American Airlines flight that was heading to Phoenix. The passenger told NBC4 that the pilot of the flight said a flock of geese flew into the engine, likely causing the engine fire.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire
- Rihanna And Her Son Break The Internet While Spotted Out In Paris
- DJ EZ’s April 2023 Netflix Preview!
- Simone Biles Is Married: ‘My Person, Forever’
- Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Says New Video And A Key Witness Will Clear Actor Of Assault Charges
- Toni Braxton Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Grace Ling Dress
- Megan The Stallion Debuts Juicy Honey Blonde Curls
- Netflix Takes NOLA: Big Freedia Brings The Bounce To ‘Queen Charlotte’ Themed Spring Waltz At Xavier University
- Black Joy Stories + Exclusive Interview with Comedian Godfrey | The Amanda Seales Show
- Racist Michigan Man Sentenced To 10 Months In Prison For Threatening People In BLM Shirts With Nooses
Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Columbus Homeowner Fatally Shoots Trespasser
-
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall
-
Ohio bill would presume 50-50 child custody in divorce
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications