According to NBC4i, The Columbus Division of Police is missing around 160,000 rounds of ammunition meant for their officers.
Columbus police said it was stolen from a warehouse on the west side earlier in April. When the division noticed the delivery was short, it contacted the shipping company — who said everything had shipped. The ammunition was stolen before making it to CPD’s facility.
The stolen ammunition was meant for rifles.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Drake Announces ‘IT’S ALL A BLUR TOUR’ Stop in Columbus
- Fired Cop Who Shot Breonna Taylor Hired As Deputy In Kentucky
- See the 1.1M Dollar Home for Sale in Old Towne East
- Columbus’ Cutest Pet: Nominate a Pic of Your Pet to Win
- Young & The Restless Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis
- VIDEO: Suspect in Columbus triple shooting used modified handgun
- Columbus police say they are missing 160,000 rounds of ammo
- Yung Miami Shuts Instagram Down In A Sheer Black Look For ‘Fight Night’
- Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire
- Latto Was Spotted Out With Teyana Taylor Serving Fashion Goals During The ‘Special 2our’
Columbus police say they are missing 160,000 rounds of ammo was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Fantasia Just Enrolled in this Ohio University
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
Columbus Homeowner Fatally Shoots Trespasser
-
Here’s Where to Get Gas for $1.85 in Columbus
-
Central Ohio 4-year-old shot in hotel, bullet went through wall
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Plane departing from Columbus airport lands safely after catching fire
-
BREAKING: Jamie Foxx Hospitalized Due to Medical Complications