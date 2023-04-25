Power 107.5 CLOSE

One of our favorite fashion queens, Zendaya was spotted out at an event absolutely killing another carpet over this week as she completely served in a Louis Vuitton look that we love.

For the latest ensemble, the fashionable Euphoria actress donned a sophisticated Louis Vuitton look featuring a backless vest with buttons on the front side. She paired the look with oversized grey slacks and rocked white pointed toe pumps to add color to the dark ensemble. She wore minimal jewelry with the look, only rocking hoop earrings, a ring, and dark colored bracelets to add to the sleek vibes. Zendaya also wore minimal makeup for the occasion, simply donning a natural beat and a nude lip to let her beauty shine though.

As for her hair, the fashion muse let her bob shine through as she wore her locs over to one side of her face as she posed and showed off the look from all angles while attending the 2023 Cinema Con event.

Check out the fashionable look below.

When it comes to Zendaya’s style, we literally just can’t get enough. We always know that whenever this starlet steps onto the scene, it’s going to be a major fashion moment that we’ll be talking about for days to come!

Beauties, what do you think about Zendaya’s latest slay? Did she nail it once again?

Zendaya Is A Style Queen In Louis Vuitton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com