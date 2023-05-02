According to NBC4i, an elementary school was briefly under lockdown Tuesday evening after a child was shot near its campus.
A bullet grazed a 12-year-old boy in the Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive shortly after 5 p.m., emergency dispatchers said. Medical crews took the boy in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Portions of the parking lot and playground outside Wedgewood Village Apartments were taped off, and an apartment nearby had a bullet shot through the window.
For the full NBC4 story click here
12-Year-Old Boy Shot Near West Columbus Elementary School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
