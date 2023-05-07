Talks With Esquire: Druski

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Jae Esquire calls Druski to find out how his Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour is going, what you can expect, and, what great advice Drake gave him before he took off! Will she get signed to his record label??? Press play to find out !

Druski is a social media influencer and comedian who began making people laugh from the beginning, and is finally branching out into some big places. He’s currently on tour and says, “..the special guest pop ups have made tour great!’.