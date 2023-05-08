Back-to-back Short North shootings leave trail of questions after violent weekend

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Elaine Bryant are preparing Monday to address a violent weekend, with two shootings yet to have any count of their multiple victims released publicly.

Ginther and Bryant are scheduled to appear at 3 p.m. for a news conference at police headquarters.

The first shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North High Street. Several blocks to the south, a second shooting broke out that ended with responding officers returning fire.

Police shut down the stretch running through the heart of the Short North for nearly 12 hours as it and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation combed the area.

