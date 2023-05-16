For the full NBC4 story click here Columbus police are investigating Tuesday afternoon after shots were reportedly fired near the Eakin Elementary School parking lot, according to emergency dispatchers.
Medics on scene transported one victim to Nationwide Children’s in stable condition following the incident, which occurred in the 3000 block of Eakin Road just before 3:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
A spokesperson for Columbus City Schools did not immediately respond for comment on whether Eakin Elementary was on lockdown Tuesday.
The west Columbus school went under a brief lockdown two weeks ago when a bullet grazed an 11-year-old boy several blocks away at the nearby Wedgewood Village Apartments on Wedgewood Drive.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
- Sabrina Elba Is A Goddess In An Yves Saint Laurent Dress
- Women-Led Equity Group Slams DeSantis’ Bill Banning Florida College Diversity Programs
- Gun shots fired near Columbus elementary school
- Law Rips Purpose Ball Contestant For Lying About Custom Designer Threads
- ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY EPISODE!!! The Guys made it!!! I Hate The Homies
- Local plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse
- Chloë Bailey Serves Chic Courtside Fashion At The Lakers Vs Warriors Game
- 5 Fantasy Beauty Looks We Loved At The 2023 Natural Hair Show
- GoFundMe Created For Black DoorDash Driver Killed By Kansas Cops Slow To Gain Support
- Mary J. Blige Was Everything In Schiaparelli At The Strength Of A Woman Festival
Gun shots fired near Columbus elementary school was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark
-
10 People Shot in Columbus Back-to-Back Shootings
-
Enter to Win The Ultimate Mother’s Day Relief Package
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case
-
Worker killed in Reynoldsburg factory accident
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
Two injured in stabbing in west Columbus
-
Win $250 and Become a Power 107.5 DJ For a Day