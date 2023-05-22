Power 107.5 CLOSE

Iconic actor Samuel L. Jackson joins “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today (May 22). Samuel tells a comical story about how he and his wife of over 40 years have two different versions of their engagement. Check out the full episode inside.

Samuel recalls a story about how he and his wife have different engagement stories. He shares that his wife LaTanya remembers their engagement quite differently. Samuel also talks about the details of their wedding, which included over 20 bridesmaids. The actor set the record straight about the rumors that were circulating around a gala earlier this year.

Samuel also discusses posing with his wax figure outside of Madame Tussauds and Jennifer hilariously fan girls asking Samuel about his experience working with her crush King Kong on Kong: Skull Island. The movie star recounts the chilling stunt he did with co-star Geena Davis while filming The Last Kiss Goodnight, jumping at the chance to join Snakes on a Plane, and how the character Nick Fury was created with the intention of him taking on the role in the Marvel films. Samuel also reminisces about how it was a “dream come true” to finally appear on “Sesame Street,” where he took selfies with all the characters.

Be sure to watch the full episode to hear all about Jackson’s engagement story, bonding with Hudson over King Kong and fulfilling his dreams on the iconic preschool series “Sesame Street.”

Next week, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns with “Modern Family” alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Grammy Award-nominated artist Bebe Rexha, and 8-time Emmy Award-nominee Issa Rae.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Check out the clip where Samuel shares his engagement story below:

Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Shared That He & His Wife Have Different Engagement Stories On ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ was originally published on globalgrind.com