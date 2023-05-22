Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, And More Set To Star In ‘The Color Purple’ Revamp

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, and more are set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic 1982 novel, The Color Purple.

The trailer for the film was released today and was met with high anticipation and praise from fans excited to see Halle take on another starring role off of the heels of her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid – hitting theaters this weekend.

In the film, Bailey stars as Nettie, the younger sister of the lead Celie (played by Fantasia Barrino) while Henson plays the role of Shug.

The film is also set to star others in Black Hollywood such as Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis as well as Oscar-winning singer H.E.R.

Halle took to Instagram to share the news while uploading a video of the full trailer for her followers.

“taking a second from mermaid press to say i’m so grateful to be apart of this project the color purple. ” she wrote as the caption.

i was so happy to go back down back to my southern roots .. another dream come true, with an all star cast ..the little mermaid releases in three more days , and the color purple is in theatres on christmas day so grateful to God”

Check out the trailer below.

The Color Purple premieres in theaters this Christmas. Will you be watching?

