Lori Harvey Showed Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Stunning Red Dress

Lori Harvey is still spending time in Cannes and completely shutting it down on the fashion front! And as if we expected anything less, the model has just left us speechless with her latest look, we can’t stop talking about it.

The LH x SKN creator gave us style goals once again this week when she attended the amfAR Gala in Cannes while donning a stunning LaQuan Smith look. The cut out red designer dress fit the beauty like a glove and included a mock neck, long sleeves and cut out detailing at the midriff to show off her chiseled abs. The dress also featured a long train that trailed behind the beauty as she posed effortlessly on the blue carpet.

Harvey paired the designer ensemble with minimal jewelry, only rocking stud earrings and rings on her fingers. She wore her cheek length hair in a slicked back bun and rocked dark sunnies while posing ahead of her fashionable night out.

The beauty was photographed on the blue carpet ahead of the event where she served face and body and showed off the look from all angles. Check it out below.

Beauties, it’s official – Lori just doesn’t miss and her rock solid abs are certainly giving us body goals! What do you think about the fashionista’s latest designer look? Did she nail it?

