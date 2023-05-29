Big Boss Vette Pretty Girl Walks on the Wrestling ramp

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Big Boss Vette’s “Pretty Girls Walk” is ringing loud at sporting events all over the world. Last night, she brought pro wrestler Jade Cargill to the ring for a title defense. Cargill who’s a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated defended her All Elite Wrestling TBS Championship. During her entrance, she was joined by her Sorors and Big Boss Vette as the “Pretty Girl” walked to the ring and set out a stroll. Check it out below.

Cargill is one of Pro Wrestling’s fastest rising stars sporting an undefeated record of 60-0 leading up to the All Elite Wrestling’s Double or Nothing. She held the company’s TBS title for 508 days.