A former dance teacher at Cleveland School of the Arts has been sentenced after being found guilty of raping students.
Terence Greene was sentenced to 365 years in prison for committing the heinous crimes over a 19-year span. In total, Greene was found accused of 16 counts of rape, 13 counts of kidnapping and 25 counts of sexual battery.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
All eight of Greene’s victims were under the age of 18 when these crimes happened, some deciding to speak to Greene directly on Thursday.
“I stopped dancing because of him. I didn’t even dance anymore like I wanted to,” a victim said.
To read the entire story from FOX 8, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- What City in Ohio Should You Live In? Take The Quiz
- Get Familiar:: Ohio Bred Producer Shares His Musical Genius!
- One Vote Ohio – A Real Discussion on Voting
Former Cleveland School of the Arts Teacher Sentenced for Raping Students was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!