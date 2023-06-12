The victim of a Cincinnati motorcycle crash over the weekend has been identified.
The crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle was reported around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. It occurred close to the intersection of River Road and Revere Avenue.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified by the coroner to be Holly Michelle Deeley Wilhite. She was 52.
FOX 19 initially reported the story.
River Road was shut down for several hours between Revere Avenue and Gracely Drive.
No injuries were reported in the other vehicle, according to police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
To read the entire FOX 19 report, [click here].
The post Woman Killed in Cincinnati Motorcycle Crash Identified appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
Woman Killed in Cincinnati Motorcycle Crash Identified was originally published on wiznation.com
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Win Free Tickets to See Post Malone & $250!
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!