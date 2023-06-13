Mya Pays Homage To Her Nostalgic North Carolina Jersey Dress

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Mya threw it back to her 90s classic Best of Me, Part 2 rocking a bedazzled North Carolina jersey dress while performing in Charlotte for the R&B Music Experience.

It seems like yesterday when DJ Clue dropped the Backstage Mixtape album that featured the summer anthem Best of Me, Part 2 by Mya featuring Jay Z. It was the score to an epic summer and one of the hottest remixes ever made. Mya recently reminded us of how memorable that song and time were with a stylish Instagram post. The Case of the Ex singer hopped on her social media to shout out Charlotte, NC, after performing at the city’s R&B Experience. And to show her gratitude to Charlotte and the 90s zeitgeist, Mya donned a replica of her Best of Me, Part 2 video look she wore in 1999. The original look was a Tar Heel North Carolina Basketball jersey tailored to fit Mya’s curvy body, and the latest look was also an NC jersey, but with embellishments, tailored to the songstress’s still curvy body.

Mya posted the picture with the caption, “Had to do it one time for #NC 🩵

#Charlotte We love you & had a beautiful time at the #RnBMusicExperience @globaleventsproduction Original jersey dress concept by @juneambrose .”

Mya’s recent look featured a blinged-out jersey that she rocked with fishnet stockings and blue and white Air Force Ones equipped with a blue sparkling Nike check. The “It’s All About Me” artist paired her look with diamond necklaces and hoop earrings. Her manicure consisted of white nails, and she wore long and straight tresses.

