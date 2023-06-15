Police believe at least two suspects are responsible for ripping out an ATM machine using a Uhaul and chains, before stealing a bunch of cash and fleeing. The bold crime went down at Smart Federal Credit Union in Clintonville between 3 and 4 a.m. last night.
NBC 4 initially reported the story.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From NBC 4:
Police said the suspects used a U-Haul truck and a chain to pull the safe free from the machine, left the U-Haul behind, and fled the scene in another vehicle with an undetermined amount of money.
At this time police do not have a description of the other vehicle involved or have reported what other contents, if any, were inside the U-Haul. They believe at least two suspects were involved.
To read the entire NBC 4 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON MYCOLUMBUSMAGIC.COM:
Clintonville Thieves Pull Out ATM With Uhaul & Chains [Video] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Become CoHost for a Day with Power 107.5/106.3 and Ohio Media School!