Ohio State Tight End Hospitalized

Junior tight end Zak Herbstreit of Ohio State has been hospitalized. The reason for the hospitalization is currently unclear.

Herbstreit is reportedly in stable condition at Wexner Medical Center. According to NBC 4, he’s being “monitored and evaluated”.

From NBC 4:

Herbstreit, a junior, is the son of former Ohio State quarterback and current ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit. Zak joined the Ohio State program in June 2021 as a preferred walk-on.

There isn’t much more information at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

To see the entire report to NBC 4, [click here].

