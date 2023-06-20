The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04
FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51
JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57
CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59
Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57
Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18
All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51
The post Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies appeared first on Black America Web.
Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
This Ohio City Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Fresh Like My Pop! Win Dad a Pair of Jordans for Father's Day!
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″