Founder, President Of Ohio Animal Rescue Found With 146 Dead Dogs

The Portage County Animal Protective League in Ohio is investigating the cause of death of more than 140 dead dogs found inside an Ohio home. As if that’s not shocking enough, the dead animals were discovered at a house owned by the president and founder of a local animal rescue facility.
Barbara Wible, the creator of Canine Lifeline, was found collapsed inside her home in Parma. While at the residence authorities discovered 146 dead dogs, all in “various stages of decay”.
NBC4 initially reported the story.
From NBC4:
In its statement, volunteers with the charity said Wible was a very private person and that they had never been to her homes in Parma or Mantua.
Why she had so many dogs at her private residence is still not known.
Surviving dogs found at Wible’s Parma home are being cared for at a local animal shelter, Canine Lifeline said.
To read the entire NBC 4 report, [click here].
As of today, no charges have been filed, and Wible’s current medical condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
