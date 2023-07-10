Listen Live
Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Roland Martin Talks Supreme Court Rulings, The Black Vote + More

Published on July 10, 2023

The one and only Roland Martin came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and tore it DOWN! We talked about the current state of politics and some of the recent supreme court rulings. The host and political commentator DID NOT hold back. Get ready to sip on this one! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!

