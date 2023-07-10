Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Roland Martin Talks Supreme Court Rulings, The Black Vote + More

The one and only Roland Martin came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and tore it DOWN! We talked about the current state of politics and some of the recent supreme court rulings. The host and political commentator DID NOT hold back. Get ready to sip on this one! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that!
-
Ohio Woman Shoots Gun To Scare Deer, Gets Charged With 2 Felonies
-
Here’s Why Ohio Air Smells Like It’s Burning Today
-
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
Ohio Giant Eagle Closed After Apparent Murder-Suicide
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Instagram Sends Rihanna A Warning: Cover Up Or We’re Deleting Your Account!
-
Keke Palmer Speaks Out After Boyfriend Shamed Her Usher Outfit