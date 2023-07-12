Lemonade Stand Live at Essence Fest: Erica Campbell Talks Gospel Trap Backlash, Reality TV & More!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One half of gospel group Mary Mary, Erica Campbell came to the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry and was spilling! I asked the “God in me” singer how she feels about the backlash she received when she dropped “I luh God,” now that trap gospel has become more prominent. I also asked Erica if she’d be open to returning to reality TV with her family. She shares what a TV executive said to her about black women and reality TV….It’s going to gag you so go ahead, grab your glasses this interview is full of Lemonade!