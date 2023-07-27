In addition to creating music, DDG has had a very active (and at times controversial) presence in the social space. During his current talk with Young Jas, find out why he’s taking a step back from Youtube, PLUS learn more about his upcoming project, Maybe It Me.
Exclusive: DDG On Quitting YouTube, New Project ‘Maybe It’s Me’ And More! was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Foxy Brown “I Was 15 When Jay-Z Took My Virginity. He Was 27″
-
5 Year Old Who Shot & Killed Brother Had Cocaine In His System
-
PMC SLEAZE: Did Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. Really Put Ex-Fiancee #OnBlast... Abortion Papers & Everything!!!!
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Hoopz Disses Shaunie And Loves Doing This To Shaq [Exlcusive Interview]
-
Win $250 From Us & $100 From DTLR For Back To School Shopping!
-
Report: Gillie Da Kid’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Tyrese and Rev Run’s “Manology” Promotional Tour [PHOTOS]