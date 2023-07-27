Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In addition to creating music, DDG has had a very active (and at times controversial) presence in the social space. During his current talk with Young Jas, find out why he’s taking a step back from Youtube, PLUS learn more about his upcoming project, Maybe It Me.

Exclusive: DDG On Quitting YouTube, New Project ‘Maybe It’s Me’ And More! was originally published on theboxhouston.com