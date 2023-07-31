8 Tips To Stay Cool In The Impending Heat Wave Concerning Millions Across The Country

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s HOT! The impending heat wave across the country is coming to an end, but there are still a few more days of what’s expected to be the hottest month on record. Check out a few ways to stay cool in this extreme heat inside.

Millions of Americans and citizens around the world are suffering due to the scorching weather that has been affecting everyone. Some people credit climate change and global warming to the extreme heat conditions. Unfortunately, we can’t reverse engineer the impact citizens have made on planet Earth in one summer, so scorching weather is the consequence.

The persistent scolding temperatures have covered much of the Southwest an d expanded to the Midwest and Northeastern United States. Temperatures have risen well into the high 90s with humidity making it feel like triple digits in many places.

Over 53 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings last Friday (July 28) across much of the Midwest, pockets of the mid-Atlantic and parts of Arizona and Southern California. Another 127 million Americans were under heat advisories across the Midwest and East.

The nation’s capital was forecasted to reach 101 degrees Friday with a heat index up to 111. The high in Chicago was expected to be near 94 degrees with a heat index of 105. Philadelphia could reach 97 degrees but feel closer to 107.

One of the hottest places in America actually caught a bit of a break amid a monsoon storm. Arizona is still hot in the Phoenix area, but the first monsoon storm of the season allowed for a slight dip in high temperatures that have been mauling residents for weeks.

So when will this heat wave come to an end?

Meteorologists say it depends on where you are:

New York City: Saturday (July 29)

Philadelphia: Saturday

Washington, D.C.: Saturday

Chicago: Saturday

Houston: New heat wave expected to start Sunday and continue through early August.

Los Angeles: Saturday

Interior Southern California: Most extreme heat is likely to end by Sunday. (July 30)

Here are a few tips to stay cool if the heat persists in your area:

Drink water. Keep you and your pets hydrated.

Find air conditioning. If your home does not have air conditioning, go to the shopping mall, public library, coffees shop or cooling center.

Insulate your house.

Wear sunscreen.

Never leave pets or people in a closed car.

Avoid strenuous activities.

Eat foods to help you cool off like cucumbers, watermelon and cherries.

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion like perfuse sweating, weakness, pale and clammy skin, and dizziness.

8 Tips To Stay Cool In The Impending Heat Wave Concerning Millions Across The Country was originally published on globalgrind.com