Watch GOP Primary Presidential Debate: Livestream Options To View Online

Tonight marks the first debate among the Republican Party to see who will be their candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Here is everything you need to know about the debate, including how and where you can watch it.

Hosted by Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier, the two-hour debate, which will be held at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, is set to begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time. The debate will also be moderated by Fox News host Martha MacCallum.

The GOP presidential debate will air on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox’s website and other streaming and digital platforms.

According to AP, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble and will livestream the debate on the right-leaning video-sharing platform.

CNN has reported that they will cover the debate on their website with live updates and real-time fact checks.

On the stage will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis; entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former Vice President Mike Pence; former South Carolina governor and US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie; South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Former President and front-runner Donald Trump will not be attending the debate as he prepares to turn himself in after being indicted in Georgia using the RICO statute for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

With Trump deciding not to be a part of the debate, his rivals look to beat into his massive lead by discussing their own ideas and how they are different from the rest of the field.

Regardless of Trump’s absence, his presence will still be felt on the debate stage as the uphill battle to dethrone Trump and become the GOP nominee for president will be top of mind for everyone there.

“The only person who changes your opinion about Donald Trump is Donald Trump – not any of the candidates,” former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker told CNN. “If they waste time attacking him, they’re doing just that, they’re wasting their time. But if they come out and have a breakthrough moment and have passion, credibility and a bold agenda, it gets people worked up and creates a buzz.”

Although Trump won’t be in attendance, he is expected to drop a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson on X at the same time the debate begins.

NewsOne will provide links and embeds for the debate once they are live.

Other important dates for the GOP nomination:

Iowa caucuses: Jan. 15

Jan. 15 Nevada caucuses: Feb. 8

Feb. 8 South Carolina primary: Feb. 24

Feb. 24 Michigan primary: Feb. 27

Feb. 27 Idaho caucuses: March 2

