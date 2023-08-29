Ohio State Finally Names Buckeyes Starting Quarterback

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been trying to decide who would start Week 1 at quarterback for the Buckeyes, who again have lofty expectations for their upcoming football season.

The No. 3 ranked Buckeyes have announced that junior Kyle McCord would open the season as the team’s starting QB.

However, that doesn’t mean that sophomore Devin Brown won’t see any Week 1 action. Head coach Ryan Day says that both players deserve to play in the opener, based on how they performed in the preseason.

One thing that bodes well for McCord is the fact that he’s played quarterback for potential Hiseman hopeful Marvin Harrison Jr., who proved himself as one of the elite athletes in the college game just a year ago. Harrison caught balls from McCord at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia, but Harrison has lamented the fact that he trusts both players to play the position.

The Buckeyes will open the season in Indiana, where they’ll visit the unranked Indiana Hoosiers. Their first home game will come a week later, when the Buckeyes are visited by unranked Youngstown State.

