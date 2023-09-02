Coach Prime and Colorado Get Love From the Culture After Big First Win

The Prime Time Era is officially underway in Colorado as Deion Sanders’ University of Colorado Football team shocked the world in their 2023-2024 College Football Season debut. Coach Prime’s Buffalos were not the favorites heading into the Labor Day weekend shoot out on the gridiron against TCU’s Horned Frogs. Thanks to an outstanding performance from Sophomore Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball and Coach Prime’s son & Colorado starting Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Buffalo sealed their 45-42 win late in the fourth quarter. Hunter had an interception along with 11 catches for 119 yards. Shedeur Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns. Check out some of the stars showing love for Coach Prime’s season debut!
