Beyoncé’s Birthday Speech At Her Renaissance Show Will Give You All the Feels!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s one of the hardest working women in entertainment and it’s no surprise that she would be working on her Bey-Day! Beyonce was performing at her third show in Los Angeles show this weekend as she celebrated her birthday at So-Fi stadium. Queen Bey actually had a legend wish and sing her a happy birthday, no other than Diana Ross !

The Queen didn’t stop there she made a speech on what she’s thankful for as she celebrates year 42 and you know when Beyoncé speaks we listen. The Renaissance singer thanked her family and friend and told the importance of taking those Lemons and making Lemonade!

Take a listen (Swipe):