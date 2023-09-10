Tristan Thompson Files To Be Legal Guardian of Younger Brother

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

NBA free agent, Tristan Thompson is no stranger to adversity. His name has appeared in not so savory headlines over the years exposing some of his personal escapades. This time around, Tristan is fighting for his family. He is seeking to become the legal guardian of his younger brother, Amari.

Earlier this year, the Thompson family sadly lost someone very special. Tristan’s mother, Andrea passed at her home in Toronto back in January of 2023 after suffering a sudden heart attack.

In a post dedicated to his mother Tristan shared, “You raised me better than what I was able to show you. But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So, I won’t just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up.”

Since his mother’s untimely passing, Tristan has been taking time to grieve and be with his family and became the primary caregiver of his brother, Amari Thompson. Amari, is now 17 years old and dealing with epilepsy. Andrea cared deeply for her children and had a special touch with her youngest child. Tristan promised to love and protect Amari.

According to People Magazine, Tristan’s father, Trevor Thompson, has not been present for Amari since about 2014. Being the closest living family member with the means to take care of Amari, Tristan is stepping up to the plate. The father of 4 is no stranger to taking care of children.

Currently Amari lives with Tristan at his California home. According to court documents obtained by People, it is in the best interest of Amari to have a guardian as he cannot fully care for himself. Furthermore, he has received an inheritance totaling over $100,000, after the passing of his mother and someone he knows and can trust would be best to manage this for Amari.

Tristan will continue to manage Amari’s care and plans to apply for U.S. citizenship for his him, since he was born in Toronto.

Tristan’s ex, Khloe Kardashian has expressed her love for Amari as well. She has been there for Tristan and Amari during this difficult time for the both of them, as she was also close with Andrea. Khloe posted a heartfelt post for Amari on his 17th birthday. Khloe and Tristan share 2 children together, 5 year old True, and 14 month old Tatum.

