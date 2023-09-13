Lights, Camera, Nominees: 2023 Video Music Awards Winners Announced

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Created in 1984, the Video Music Awards is an extravagant evening which brings a lot of celebrities together. To help honor artists for things such as artist of the year, video of the year, song of the year, and more. This year the star-studded night allowed celebs to hit the red carpet in fashionable looks, striking poses as paparazzi took photos, and interviewers waiting to capture content about the details of their fly outfits. Truly a night filled with fame, fashion, and excellence!

Take a look at the categories and winners of this year’s VMA awards:

Video of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)

Artist of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)

Best New Artist

Winner: Ice Spice

Push Performance of the Year

Winner: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride

Best Collaboration

Winner: Karol G & Shakira – TQG

Best Pop

Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)

Best Hip-Hop

Winner: Nicki Minaj (Super Freaky Girl)

Best R&B

Winner: SZA – Shirt

Best Alternative

Winner: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste (Candy Necklace)

Best Afrobeats

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down

Video for Good

Winner:Dove Cameron (Breakfast)

Show Of The Summer

Winner:Taylor Swift

Song Of The Summer

Winner: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven

Album Of The Year

Winner: Taylor Swift (Midnights)

By: Zara Love