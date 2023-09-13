Lights, Camera, Nominees: 2023 Video Music Awards Winners Announced

Created in 1984, the Video Music Awards is an extravagant evening which brings a lot of celebrities together. To help honor artists for things such as artist of the year, video of the year, song of the year, and more. This year the star-studded night allowed celebs to hit the red carpet in fashionable looks, striking poses as paparazzi took photos, and interviewers waiting to capture content about the details of their fly outfits. Truly a night filled with fame, fashion, and excellence!
Take a look at the categories and winners of this year’s VMA awards:
Video of the Year
Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)
Artist of the Year
Winner: Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)
Best New Artist
Winner: Ice Spice
Push Performance of the Year
Winner: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – Sugar Rush Ride
Best Collaboration
Winner: Karol G & Shakira – TQG
Best Pop
Winner: Taylor Swift (Anti-Hero)
Best Hip-Hop
Winner: Nicki Minaj (Super Freaky Girl)
Best R&B
Winner: SZA – Shirt
Best Alternative
Winner: Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste (Candy Necklace)
Best Afrobeats
Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – Calm Down
Video for Good
Winner:Dove Cameron (Breakfast)
Show Of The Summer
Winner:Taylor Swift
Song Of The Summer
Winner: Jung Kook Featuring Latto – Seven
Album Of The Year
Winner: Taylor Swift (Midnights)
By: Zara Love
-
