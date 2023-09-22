Lizzo Honored with the Humanitarian Award by the Black Music Action Coalition

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Music Action Coalition is an “advocacy organization formed to address systemic racism within the music business”. Last night, they had their annual gala where executives, businesses, activists, and musicians came together under one roof to celebrate the social change they’ve had over the previous year. This year’s event took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. There were many different awards categories such as, change agent, social impact, trailblazer, and more. But, the “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo took home the humanitarian award. It was presented to her by the Big Grrrls from her “Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” show.

Before Lizzo went on stage to accept her award, one of her castmates said “ She was the first person to ever believe in us, show us love and believe in our talent and our craft.” Shortly after, an emotional Lizzo walked on the stage to accept her award and said “BMAC thank you because I needed this right now. God’s timing is always on time! I’ve been blessed to receive a lot of incredible awards. But this one truly hits different because humanitarianism is selfless.” She further shared the organizations that she donated to which are black-led and help support black youth, black women, and black LGBTQ+ communities. She ended her speech saying “It’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are. I’m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on, represent and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the f–k I do! My family’s here, Nice Life is here … the Big Grrrls. This support right now means the world to me.”

By: Zara Love