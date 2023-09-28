Listen Live
Arts & Entertainment

Tour Alert: Burna Boy is Coming to Columbus!

Published on September 28, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Power 107.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Burna Boy "I Told Them..." Tour Graphic

Source: Navier Grimes / Live Nation

COLUMBUS, mark your calendars! BURNA BOY is taking over Nationwide Arena February 22, 2024! General tickets go on sale FRIDAY, September 29th @ 10AM on ticketmaster.com!

The global sensation released his latest album, “I TOLD THEM…,” which made a remarkable debut by clinching the top spot on the official U.K. Albums chart. This achievement dubbed Burna as the first international African artist to accomplish this feat. The album also debuted at number one in 55 countries on Apple Music. Furthermore, Burna secured his third appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the summer hit “Talibans II,” featuring Byron Messia. Most recently, the lead single from the album, “Sittin On Top Of The World,” featuring 21 Savage, claimed the number one position on Rhythmic radio. In a recent development, Burna has garnered an impressive seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including categories like Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.

Stay tuned to POWER for concert updates!

Playlist To Get You Ready For Afro Nation Miami With Burna Boy, WizKid & Many More!
16 photos

 

More from Power 107.5

Power 107.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close