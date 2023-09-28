Tour Alert: Burna Boy is Coming to Columbus!

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

COLUMBUS, mark your calendars! BURNA BOY is taking over Nationwide Arena February 22, 2024! General tickets go on sale FRIDAY, September 29th @ 10AM on ticketmaster.com!

The global sensation released his latest album, “I TOLD THEM…,” which made a remarkable debut by clinching the top spot on the official U.K. Albums chart. This achievement dubbed Burna as the first international African artist to accomplish this feat. The album also debuted at number one in 55 countries on Apple Music. Furthermore, Burna secured his third appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 with the summer hit “Talibans II,” featuring Byron Messia. Most recently, the lead single from the album, “Sittin On Top Of The World,” featuring 21 Savage, claimed the number one position on Rhythmic radio. In a recent development, Burna has garnered an impressive seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including categories like Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Hustler of the Year.

